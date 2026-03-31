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Jubilant FoodWorks Ends Dunkin' Franchise: A Strategic Pivot

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd plans to end its franchise agreement with Dunkin', phasing out stores by 2026. The decision follows the conclusion of a ten-year development term. JFL will manage its existing Dunkin' operations according to regulatory standards and may transfer assets or rights in consultation with Dunkin's owners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:52 IST
Jubilant FoodWorks Ends Dunkin' Franchise: A Strategic Pivot
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  • India

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, a prominent quick service restaurant chain in India, announced its decision not to renew its franchise agreement with Dunkin'.

The agreement, effective since 2011, will expire on December 31, 2026, prompting JFL to gradually phase out Dunkin' outlets.

The company plans to closely manage its existing operations, potentially transferring assets or selling its franchise rights while adhering to regulatory guidelines.

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