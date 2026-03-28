Greater Scrutiny on Andhra Pradesh Buses for Passenger Safety

Following a series of tragic bus accidents in Andhra Pradesh, Transport Minister M Ramprasad Reddy confirmed that extensive inspections are underway across the state.

The initiative, covering over 1,000 buses so far, has led to 236 penalties for lacking proper documentation. These inspections are deemed essential by the minister in the wake of these incidents, which resulted in the loss of 45 lives and injured many others.

The state's commitment to passenger safety is evident as checks are conducted at 16 strategic points, including toll plazas and check-posts. Reddy assures regular inspections and rigorous enforcement to ensure adherence to safety laws.