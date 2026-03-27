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AI Taxation: Telangana's Bold Response to Automation Challenges

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy discusses potential AI companies taxation policies in response to job losses due to automation. Speaking at Harvard Kennedy School, he draws parallels with past tech shifts and highlights Bharat Future City's AI focus, advocating for compensatory measures against AI's job impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-03-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 23:13 IST
AI Taxation: Telangana's Bold Response to Automation Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

During a virtual address at the Harvard Kennedy School's AI Symposium, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy revealed plans to implement policies taxing AI firms as compensatory measures for jobs lost to automation.

Reddy compared AI's impact to that of previous technological innovations, noting that while productivity improves, entry-level hiring could suffer.

He also spotlighted Bharat Future City, a state initiative with a dedicated AI City aiming to attract Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in the field of AI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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