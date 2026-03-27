AI Taxation: Telangana's Bold Response to Automation Challenges

During a virtual address at the Harvard Kennedy School's AI Symposium, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy revealed plans to implement policies taxing AI firms as compensatory measures for jobs lost to automation.

Reddy compared AI's impact to that of previous technological innovations, noting that while productivity improves, entry-level hiring could suffer.

He also spotlighted Bharat Future City, a state initiative with a dedicated AI City aiming to attract Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in the field of AI.

(With inputs from agencies.)