AfDB Appoints Andoh Obed Mensah as New Country Manager for Sierra Leone

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has reinforced its strategic engagement in Sierra Leone with the appointment of Andoh Obed Mensah as its new Country Manager, marking a renewed commitment to accelerate development outcomes across key sectors of the economy.

Mensah formally presented his Letters of Credence to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Francess Piagie Alghali on 22 March in Freetown, in a ceremony underscoring the strength of the long-standing partnership between the Bank and Sierra Leone.

Strong Partnership Backed by $1.36 Billion Portfolio

Welcoming the appointment, Deputy Minister Alghali highlighted the AfDB’s pivotal role in supporting Sierra Leone’s development agenda, particularly in sectors such as:

Agriculture

Transport and regional connectivity

Energy access

Water and sanitation

The Bank currently maintains 89 approved operations in the country, with total commitments reaching $1.36 billion—making it one of Sierra Leone’s most significant development partners.

A breakdown of the financing reveals:

$769 million from the African Development Fund (ADF), the Bank’s concessional lending arm

$42.6 million through public sector financing

$33 million in non-sovereign (private sector) investments

$549.9 million mobilised via trust funds and other financing instruments

This diversified financing structure reflects a growing emphasis on blending public and private capital to drive sustainable development.

Impact Across Critical Sectors

AfDB interventions have delivered measurable results across Sierra Leone’s economy:

Water and Urban ResilienceProjects have improved access to clean water and strengthened infrastructure resilience in Freetown, addressing chronic urban vulnerabilities.

Agriculture and Food SecurityInvestments have supported value chains nationwide, boosting productivity and enhancing food security.

Energy ExpansionRural electrification programmes are extending power access to underserved communities, a key driver of economic inclusion.

Governance and Public FinanceReforms supported by the Bank are improving fiscal management and institutional capacity.

Transport and Regional IntegrationInfrastructure projects, including those linked to the Mano River Union corridors, are enhancing cross-border trade and connectivity.

Aligning with National Development Priorities

The Deputy Minister emphasized that AfDB’s support is closely aligned with Sierra Leone’s Medium-Term National Development Plan, which prioritizes economic diversification, infrastructure development and social inclusion.

She expressed confidence that Mensah’s leadership would further deepen collaboration and accelerate project implementation.

New Leadership Focus: Speed, Policy and Private Sector Growth

In his remarks, Mensah outlined a forward-looking agenda centred on:

Strengthened policy dialogue with government

Faster execution of development projects

Enhanced private sector development to drive job creation

“It is an honour to serve Sierra Leone, a country with strong economic potential,” Mensah said. “The Bank remains fully committed to supporting its economic transformation.”

Strategic Moment for Sierra Leone

The appointment comes at a time when Sierra Leone is seeking to:

Accelerate economic recovery

Attract investment

Strengthen infrastructure and human capital

With AfDB’s extensive portfolio and renewed leadership, analysts say the country is well-positioned to scale up development impact—particularly if implementation bottlenecks are addressed.

Looking Ahead

The African Development Bank Group reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with Sierra Leonean authorities and stakeholders to maximise the impact of its investments.

As development financing becomes increasingly competitive globally, the strengthened partnership signals a continued push to translate funding into tangible improvements in livelihoods, infrastructure and economic resilience.