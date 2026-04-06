Electrifying Surge: MG Windsor Leads EV Revolution

JSW MG Motor India has announced a remarkable 66 percent increase in its electric vehicle sales for the financial year 2026. The company sold 62,591 units, significantly up from the 37,730 units sold in the previous fiscal year.

In March alone, the company sold 6,528 electric vehicles, marking a 19 percent rise compared to the same month last year. This surge was primarily driven by the MG Windsor, which recorded a stellar 20 percent year-on-year growth.

Notably, 70 percent of MG Windsor sales originated from non-metro cities, underscoring its popular appeal beyond traditional markets and indicating a shift towards electrification in India's smaller cities.