Electrifying Surge: MG Windsor Leads EV Revolution
JSW MG Motor India recorded a 66% increase in electric vehicle sales in FY26, with 62,591 units sold, compared to 37,730 units in FY25. The MG Windsor model was particularly successful, marking a 20% growth in March and dominating the non-metro markets.
- Country:
- India
JSW MG Motor India has announced a remarkable 66 percent increase in its electric vehicle sales for the financial year 2026. The company sold 62,591 units, significantly up from the 37,730 units sold in the previous fiscal year.
In March alone, the company sold 6,528 electric vehicles, marking a 19 percent rise compared to the same month last year. This surge was primarily driven by the MG Windsor, which recorded a stellar 20 percent year-on-year growth.
Notably, 70 percent of MG Windsor sales originated from non-metro cities, underscoring its popular appeal beyond traditional markets and indicating a shift towards electrification in India's smaller cities.
ALSO READ
BJP's 47th Foundation Day: A Celebration of Growth and Inclusion
UCO Bank Sees Strong Financial Growth in Latest Quarter
Edible Oils Propel Growth in Agri-Linked Consumer Staples
AfDB Urges African Govts to Unlock ‘Hundreds of Billions’ in Domestic Revenue to Drive Growth
AV Revolution: Delhi-NCR's Infrastructure Boom Sparks AudioVisual Market Growth