Left Menu

Electrifying Surge: MG Windsor Leads EV Revolution

JSW MG Motor India recorded a 66% increase in electric vehicle sales in FY26, with 62,591 units sold, compared to 37,730 units in FY25. The MG Windsor model was particularly successful, marking a 20% growth in March and dominating the non-metro markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:37 IST
Electrifying Surge: MG Windsor Leads EV Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

JSW MG Motor India has announced a remarkable 66 percent increase in its electric vehicle sales for the financial year 2026. The company sold 62,591 units, significantly up from the 37,730 units sold in the previous fiscal year.

In March alone, the company sold 6,528 electric vehicles, marking a 19 percent rise compared to the same month last year. This surge was primarily driven by the MG Windsor, which recorded a stellar 20 percent year-on-year growth.

Notably, 70 percent of MG Windsor sales originated from non-metro cities, underscoring its popular appeal beyond traditional markets and indicating a shift towards electrification in India's smaller cities.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Ransom Plot: Three Youths Arrested for Murder in Nagpur

Tragic Ransom Plot: Three Youths Arrested for Murder in Nagpur

 India
2
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi and Vijayan at Kerala Rally

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi and Vijayan at Kerala Rally

 India
3
Modi Emphasizes Unfinished Agendas: Uniform Civil Code and 'One Nation, One Election'

Modi Emphasizes Unfinished Agendas: Uniform Civil Code and 'One Nation, One ...

 India
4
Tensions Rise: Iranian Revolutionary Guards Target U.S. and Israeli Ships

Tensions Rise: Iranian Revolutionary Guards Target U.S. and Israeli Ships

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026