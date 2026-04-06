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Stability Amidst Crisis: India's Essential Commodities Prices Remain Steady

The Indian government assures there is no unusual volatility in essential commodities' prices amid the West Asia crisis. With sufficient stocks of wheat and rice, efforts are underway to prevent hoarding and black marketing, ensuring a stable supply of food items across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:02 IST
Stability Amidst Crisis: India's Essential Commodities Prices Remain Steady
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The Indian government has announced there is no unusual volatility in the prices of essential commodities, despite the ongoing West Asia crisis. Officials are actively monitoring the situation, maintaining oversight on both wholesale and retail markets, to ensure stability across the nation.

Anupam Mishra, Additional Secretary in the Department of Consumer Affairs, emphasized that sufficient stocks of wheat and rice are available to meet both the Public Distribution System (PDS) needs and any emergency situations. Moreover, the government has taken proactive measures, instructing states to crack down on hoarding and black marketing of food items.

With the production of pulses exceeding last year's levels, and stable yields for onion, potato, and tomato, supply constraints are mitigated. Meanwhile, the Center is working closely with state governments, establishing a control room to manage interactions and monitor complaints effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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