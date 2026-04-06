Amit Shah Mocks Rahul Gandhi Over Fuel Price Claims Amid Puducherry Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his claims of rising petrol and diesel prices, arguing that the increases were in Pakistan, not India. Shah spoke at a rally in Mannadipet ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections.

He highlighted NDA's focus on Puducherry's development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing India's stable petrol prices amidst global conflicts. He also took a jab at the opposition INDIA bloc for internal conflicts and promoted the NDA's unity and development achievements.

Shah criticized past Congress governance in Puducherry, pointing to alleged corruption and high unemployment rates. He advocated for continued support for the NDA in Puducherry, citing their developmental initiatives and electoral promises for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)