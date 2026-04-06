AT MOON VENTURES Unveils Next-Gen Financial Tech at Money Expo 2026

MUMBAI: AT MOON VENTURES PVT LTD is gearing up to make waves at Money Expo 2026 with an impressive lineup of cutting-edge financial infrastructure technologies. Following a successful debut at last year's expo, the company is set to unveil advancements that promise to redefine digital transactions.

The 2026 expo will spotlight a suite of innovations including the Universal Player Code (UPC), Universal User Code (UUC), Real-Time Transaction Monitoring Tools (RTTMT), and AI Model-Based Enterprise Fraud Risk Management (EFRM). These developments aim to enhance compliance, traceability, and security within financial systems.

AT MOON VENTURES is committed to building an integrated financial ecosystem, showcasing features like UPI fraud detection and a seamless payment infrastructure. CEO Rakeshwar Sharma emphasized the company's dedication to creating secure and scalable financial systems that align with regulatory requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)