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WeWork India's Massive Expansion: 7 Lakh Sq Ft Leased for New Centres

WeWork India Management Ltd is expanding with five new centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, leasing over 7 lakh sq ft of office space. This move is driven by growing demand for flexible workspace, adding approximately 12,000 desks to their existing network of 73 centres across eight cities in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:31 IST
WeWork India's Massive Expansion: 7 Lakh Sq Ft Leased for New Centres
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WeWork India Management Ltd has announced a significant expansion, leasing more than 7 lakh square feet of office space in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The company aims to set up five new centres as part of its strategy to address the surging demand for flexible workspace solutions across India.

The company has finalized five large-scale, long-term lease agreements to secure Grade A office space from renowned property owners including Embassy Office Parks and Phoenix Group Hyderabad. These new locations are designed to accommodate enterprises and high-growth companies seeking innovative, design-led work environments.

As of December 2025, WeWork India operates 73 centres across eight Indian cities, covering a total of 8.2 million square feet. The latest expansion will enhance its capacity by around 12,000 desks, reinforcing its leadership in the flexible workspace sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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