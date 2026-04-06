Virgin Atlantic Expands India Connectivity: Boosting Bengaluru Flights

British airline Virgin Atlantic announced plans to boost its flight frequency between London Heathrow and Bengaluru. The number of weekly flights will increase from 11 to 13, beginning June 1 and running through the summer schedule.

This move aims to provide more consistent connectivity between India and the UK, while enhancing access to destinations in North America through the airline's joint venture with Delta Air Lines and Air France-KLM.

Furthermore, Virgin Atlantic will temporarily operate the London-Mumbai route with an Airbus A350, adding 30% more capacity. The expansion supports Virgin Atlantic's strategy to strengthen its Indian market, a growth area second only to the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)