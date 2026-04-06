Virgin Atlantic Expands India Connectivity: Boosting Bengaluru Flights
Virgin Atlantic plans to increase its flights between London and Bengaluru from 11 to 13 per week starting June 1. This expansion aims to enhance connectivity with North America and India, where Bengaluru is a vital hub. The airline will also temporarily switch planes on the London-Mumbai route to increase capacity.
- Country:
- India
British airline Virgin Atlantic announced plans to boost its flight frequency between London Heathrow and Bengaluru. The number of weekly flights will increase from 11 to 13, beginning June 1 and running through the summer schedule.
This move aims to provide more consistent connectivity between India and the UK, while enhancing access to destinations in North America through the airline's joint venture with Delta Air Lines and Air France-KLM.
Furthermore, Virgin Atlantic will temporarily operate the London-Mumbai route with an Airbus A350, adding 30% more capacity. The expansion supports Virgin Atlantic's strategy to strengthen its Indian market, a growth area second only to the US.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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