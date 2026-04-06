Bolivia's Bold Tax Revamp
Bolivia will eliminate the Financial Transactions Tax and restore a full tax credit for fuel purchases starting Monday. This law was approved after thorough congressional analysis, as disclosed by Economy and Public Finance Minister Jose Gabriel Espinoza. The change aims to improve financial efficiency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:39 IST
Bolivia's government is set to enact significant financial changes with a new law eliminating the Financial Transactions Tax. This move, announced by Economy and Public Finance Minister Jose Gabriel Espinoza, will also reinstate a 100% tax credit for fuel purchases.
The legislation, which will become effective immediately upon enactment, was the result of extensive analysis and was approved by Congress after more than four months of deliberation.
Espinoza stated that these measures are aimed at enhancing economic efficiency and providing relief to taxpayers.
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