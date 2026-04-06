Political Clash in Baramati: Congress Faces Backlash Over Assembly Bypoll Candidate

NCP leader Parth Pawar launched a critique against Congress for entering a candidate against his mother, Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar, in the Baramati assembly bypoll. His remarks elicited a rare rebuke from NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar who defended the Congress's right to contest independently.

The Congress retaliated strongly, calling Parth an 'ungrateful son' and reminding him of the 'Pune land scam.' The friction arises from Congress's decision not to allow an unopposed election as a tribute to the late Ajit Pawar, whose wife is running to uphold his legacy.

Despite calls from various leaders for an uncontested bypoll, Congress is set to proceed with its candidate, Akash More, sparking a political storm that highlights the complex dynamics and remembrances of the late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)