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BJP Accuses Congress of Secret Deals with IUML Ahead of Kerala Polls

The BJP accused Congress of making a 'secret deal' with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for political gains in the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls. BJP leaders criticized Congress for alleged false propaganda and unfulfilled guarantees, urging transparency regarding alliances with parties like Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:59 IST
BJP Accuses Congress of Secret Deals with IUML Ahead of Kerala Polls
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday accused Congress and its ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), of striking a 'secret deal' ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls in Kerala. Allegedly, the deal promises IUML the Deputy Chief Minister's post and six ministerial positions should the United Democratic Front (UDF) emerge victorious.

Addressing reporters, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar called on Congress to clarify these accusations and disclose any understandings involving the IUML, Jamaat-e-Islami, and SDPI. Chandrasekhar asserted that Congress has been indulging in 'false propaganda' and misinformation. He pointed to Congress's unfulfilled promises in Telangana as evidence of their election campaign tactics.

Additionally, BJP leaders charged Congress with misconstruing the FCRA amendment bill as 'anti-Christian,' thereby inciting fear among minority communities. Allegations were also made regarding Congress's covert alliances under the INDIA bloc with other parties such as CPI(M). BJP state general secretary M T Ramesh mentioned that the IUML holds more sway in Kerala's UDF than the Congress, portraying Congress as a subservient partner.

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