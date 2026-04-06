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Colombia's Inflation Conundrum: Revisiting Central Bank Targets

Colombia's Finance Minister German Avila suggests reevaluating the central bank's 3% inflation target after a controversial interest rate hike. The central bank increased rates to 11.25%, sparking debate among policymakers. Avila asserts the economy can support higher inflation, emphasizing the need for coherence between policy decisions and economic reality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:50 IST
Colombia's Inflation Conundrum: Revisiting Central Bank Targets

In a move that has sparked debate, Colombia's Finance Minister German Avila has called for a review of the central bank's 3% inflation target. This follows the recent interest rate hike that has divided government officials and policymakers.

Speaking on RTVC, Avila argued that the Colombian economy could withstand higher inflation targets. The central bank recently raised the benchmark interest rate to 11.25% in response to inflationary pressures, prompting the government to abstain from further board meetings until more coherent policy decisions align with the country's economic landscape.

The contentious 100-basis-point increase was supported by a majority of the board, reflecting diverse views on managing inflation, which remains above the targeted range. Colombia's long-standing inflation target, coupled with its current economic conditions, has become a focal point of national policy discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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