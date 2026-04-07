Cameroonian Mercenaries Confirmed Killed in Ukraine War
Cameroon has publicly addressed the involvement of its nationals in the Ukraine conflict, confirming that Russian authorities have notified them of the deaths of 16 Cameroonian fighters. Both a government statement and diplomatic note refer to the deceased as 'military contractors.' The circumstances of their engagement remain unclear.
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- Senegal
Cameroon's government has acknowledged the deaths of 16 nationals fighting in the Ukraine conflict, marking the first official mention of its citizens' involvement. The foreign ministry urged families of the deceased to contact officials in Yaounde.
A diplomatic note referred to them as 'military contractors' in a 'special military operation zone,' a euphemism used by Russia for its war in Ukraine. Details on their recruitment and the nature of their deaths remain unknown.
Cameroon's defense ministry has raised alarms about soldiers departing to join the conflict, despite the country's official stance against participating in foreign wars without international mandates.
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