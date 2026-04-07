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Air India's Campbell Wilson Steps Down Amidst Transformational Era

Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD of Air India, announced his resignation as the airline undergoes significant growth and transformation. Despite challenges, he lauded the team for achievements during his tenure and emphasized a smooth transition. The airline, under Tata Group, embraces a major evolution post-privatization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 14:59 IST
Air India's Campbell Wilson Steps Down Amidst Transformational Era
Campbell Wilson
  • Country:
  • India

Air India's CEO and Managing Director, Campbell Wilson, announced his resignation, citing the timing as opportune for the airline's next growth phase. Wilson, who led the airline since mid-2022, contributed to significant transformations, even as Air India faced numerous headwinds.

Under Wilson's leadership, the Tata Group-owned airline navigated challenges ranging from supply chain issues to global conflicts, all while executing a major renewal strategy. The airline is amidst an ambitious growth phase, set to commence receiving a large fleet order by 2027.

Wilson praised the accomplishments achieved during his tenure, noting the successful merger of airlines and cultural shifts post-privatization. He reassured that he will stay on temporarily to ensure a seamless transition as Air India's progression continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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