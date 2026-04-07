Jubilant Foodworks: Expanding Horizons with Domino's Amidst Strategic Shifts

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL), India's leading quick service restaurant (QSR) chain operator, reported a 6.2% increase in domestic revenue, amounting to Rs 1,686 crore during the March quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The company's consolidated revenue, which includes international operations, rose by 19.1% year-on-year, reaching Rs 2,505.8 crore. The total revenue for fiscal year 2026 climbed to Rs 9,544.1 crore, marking a 17.2% increase compared to the previous year, according to its BSE filing. The company expanded its network by adding 69 new stores in the quarter, bringing its total to 3,663 outlets.

In a significant strategic decision, JFL has opted not to renew its franchise agreement with Dunkin'. Instead, it solidified its partnership with Domino's Pizza International, extending its franchise rights in India for another 15 years, with an option for a further 10-year renewal.

(With inputs from agencies.)