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Taxi Union's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Himachal's Borders

The head of a major taxi drivers' union in Himachal Pradesh threatened to block the state's borders unless the government rolls back taxes on commercial vehicles. An estimated 132 unions plan simultaneous protests at 33 state border points, demanding adherence to announced exemptions for local commercial vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 07-04-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 20:44 IST
Taxi Union's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Himachal's Borders
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  • India

In a significant standoff, the president of the All Himachal Pradesh Taxi Operator and Driver Welfare Association, Ramratan Sharma, issued a stern warning to the state government on Tuesday. Should the authorities fail to roll back the tax on commercial vehicles as previously promised, taxi drivers are prepared to seal off Himachal Pradesh's borders.

The ultimatum set April 9 as the deadline for the government's compliance. The protests, if carried out, would involve 132 unions staging demonstrations at 33 key entry points to the state, emphasizing their dissatisfaction with the current situation.

Despite Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's announcement on April 2 that Himachal Pradesh-registered light commercial vehicles are exempt from toll taxes, taxi drivers claim they are still being charged arbitrarily, escalating tensions and prompting the call for concerted action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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