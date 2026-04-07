Taxi Union's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Himachal's Borders
The head of a major taxi drivers' union in Himachal Pradesh threatened to block the state's borders unless the government rolls back taxes on commercial vehicles. An estimated 132 unions plan simultaneous protests at 33 state border points, demanding adherence to announced exemptions for local commercial vehicles.
- Country:
- India
In a significant standoff, the president of the All Himachal Pradesh Taxi Operator and Driver Welfare Association, Ramratan Sharma, issued a stern warning to the state government on Tuesday. Should the authorities fail to roll back the tax on commercial vehicles as previously promised, taxi drivers are prepared to seal off Himachal Pradesh's borders.
The ultimatum set April 9 as the deadline for the government's compliance. The protests, if carried out, would involve 132 unions staging demonstrations at 33 key entry points to the state, emphasizing their dissatisfaction with the current situation.
Despite Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's announcement on April 2 that Himachal Pradesh-registered light commercial vehicles are exempt from toll taxes, taxi drivers claim they are still being charged arbitrarily, escalating tensions and prompting the call for concerted action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Government Halts Service Extensions Amid Fiscal Reforms
Congress manifesto promises launch of 'Yuva Samman' scheme to fill all vacant government posts with state youths within one year.
Cabinet Shuffle Sparks New Hierarchy in Nepal's Government
Controversial IT Amendment Sparks Dialogue Between Government and Stakeholders
Chakradharpur Division Strives to Improve Rail Efficiency Amid Protests