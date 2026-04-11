Helicopter Snafu: Maharashtra Minister's Smooth Yet Misplaced Landing
Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal's helicopter missed its designated helipad, landing 1,300 metres away in Pune. Bhujbal downplayed the incident, calling it 'a smooth landing.' Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promised an inquiry. NCP MLA Rohit Pawar expressed concern, urging caution for VIP travels and highlighting potential maintenance and technical issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:00 IST
- Country:
- India
A helicopter carrying Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal missed the designated helipad, landing 1,300 metres away in Pune. Bhujbal described the event as 'a smooth landing.'
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry into the discrepancy, acknowledging he lacked complete details but affirmed a thorough investigation will be conducted.
NCP MLA Rohit Pawar deemed the incident serious, highlighting safety concerns over VIP travel, maintenance lapses, and technical deficiencies. He urged the government to ensure rigorous safety protocols during VIP travels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Chhagan Bhujbal
- helicopter
- landing error
- Pune
- Fadnavis
- inquiry
- NCP
- Rohit Pawar
- VIP travel
- safety
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