Helicopter Snafu: Maharashtra Minister's Smooth Yet Misplaced Landing

A helicopter carrying Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal missed the designated helipad, landing 1,300 metres away in Pune. Bhujbal described the event as 'a smooth landing.'

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry into the discrepancy, acknowledging he lacked complete details but affirmed a thorough investigation will be conducted.

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar deemed the incident serious, highlighting safety concerns over VIP travel, maintenance lapses, and technical deficiencies. He urged the government to ensure rigorous safety protocols during VIP travels.

(With inputs from agencies.)