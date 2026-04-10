Left Menu

LPG Shortage Threatens Construction Projects and Livelihoods in Uttar Pradesh

Credai has urged the Uttar Pradesh government to tackle the LPG shortage affecting construction activities and workers' livelihoods. Illegal sales and supply disruptions are slowing projects, especially in Noida and Ghaziabad. Credai seeks swift administrative action to stabilize supplies and curb black marketing practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 10-04-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 21:07 IST
LPG Shortage Threatens Construction Projects and Livelihoods in Uttar Pradesh

The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (Credai) has called on the Uttar Pradesh government for intervention in the current LPG shortage. This supply disruption is severely affecting construction activities and workers' livelihoods in the area.

A letter addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 8 by Credai Western UP highlights the illegal sale of domestic LPG cylinders, priced exorbitantly between Rs 4,500-5,000 at construction sites. This scarcity hampers the progress of around 150 projects worth thousands of crores in Western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad.

Credai Western UP President Dinesh Gupta emphasized the shortage's impact on the entire construction ecosystem. The organization urges the government for immediate action to restore supply and suppress illegal activities, with the hope that these steps will aid the sector and protect workers' livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Amplifies Global Leadership in Homoeopathy on World Homoeopathy Day

India Amplifies Global Leadership in Homoeopathy on World Homoeopathy Day

 India
2
World Homoeopathy Day 2026: Advancing Sustainable Health in India

World Homoeopathy Day 2026: Advancing Sustainable Health in India

 India
3
Strengthening Maritime Frontiers: HAL Delivers Four Advanced Helicopters to Indian Coast Guard

Strengthening Maritime Frontiers: HAL Delivers Four Advanced Helicopters to ...

 India
4
Power Struggle in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah's Tenure Questioned

Power Struggle in Karnataka: Siddaramaiah's Tenure Questioned

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026