LPG Shortage Threatens Construction Projects and Livelihoods in Uttar Pradesh
Credai has urged the Uttar Pradesh government to tackle the LPG shortage affecting construction activities and workers' livelihoods. Illegal sales and supply disruptions are slowing projects, especially in Noida and Ghaziabad. Credai seeks swift administrative action to stabilize supplies and curb black marketing practices.
The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (Credai) has called on the Uttar Pradesh government for intervention in the current LPG shortage. This supply disruption is severely affecting construction activities and workers' livelihoods in the area.
A letter addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 8 by Credai Western UP highlights the illegal sale of domestic LPG cylinders, priced exorbitantly between Rs 4,500-5,000 at construction sites. This scarcity hampers the progress of around 150 projects worth thousands of crores in Western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad.
Credai Western UP President Dinesh Gupta emphasized the shortage's impact on the entire construction ecosystem. The organization urges the government for immediate action to restore supply and suppress illegal activities, with the hope that these steps will aid the sector and protect workers' livelihoods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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