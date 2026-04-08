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Wartime Economies: The Long-Lasting Economic Toll of Conflict

International Monetary Fund research highlights the profound economic impact of wars, showing a 7% decline in output over five years and lasting economic scars. Conflicts lead to increased military spending, exchange rate depreciation, and rising inflation. Coordination with monetary policy is crucial to address fiscal deficits and debt challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:37 IST
Wartime Economies: The Long-Lasting Economic Toll of Conflict
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The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revealed substantial economic drawbacks tied to wars, with national output typically sliding by around 7% over a five-year span. These economic traumas endure for over a decade, according to research released on Wednesday.

The IMF's findings, detailed in forthcoming chapters of the World Economic Outlook, highlight the economic cost of active conflicts, which are currently at peak levels since World War II. This research also reviews defense expenditure data across 164 countries since 1946.

Economic trade-offs are notably challenging for countries directly engaged in conflict, leading to sustained inflation, as highlighted by IMF's Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, citing the Iran conflict's impact on growth projections and inflation expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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