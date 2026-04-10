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Dharwad and Mandya Crack Down on Bike Theft Rackets

Police in Dharwad arrested Shivanand for two-wheeler thefts, seizing seven vehicles. In Mandya and Mysore, authorities nabbed bike thieves led by Chandrashekhar. Seizures included 27 bikes and a gold chain, valued at Rs. 17 lakh. Investigations continue as police aim to dismantle theft networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:16 IST
Dharwad and Mandya Crack Down on Bike Theft Rackets
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant breakthrough against vehicle theft in Karnataka, the Dharwad City police on Friday apprehended a suspect, identified as Shivanand, linked to multiple two-wheeler thefts within Dharwad and its neighboring regions. Authorities seized seven stolen vehicles, with an estimated worth of Rs. 2,35,000, from the accused. Dharwad Town police inspector Gurunath Chavan, alongside Crime Branch officers, conducted the arrest earlier this week, according to a release from the police department.

The recovery includes two bikes stolen from Dharwad City limits, another from the Dharwad Suburban area, and an additional four from various other locations. Despite this progress, police have indicated that further details surrounding the case are yet to be disclosed.

Last month, a similar operation in Mandya led to the arrest of five individuals responsible for widespread bike thefts across Mandya and Mysore districts. Prominent among them was Chandrashekhar, who reportedly stole 15 bikes using detailed sketches of parked vehicles. Another suspect, Rihan Pasha, and two associates were involved in the theft of approximately 12 bikes, targeting unwary victims across both districts. The Mandya police's successful operation resulted in the recovery of 27 bikes and a gold chain, collectively valued at Rs. 17 lakh. Investigative efforts, spearheaded by Mandya SP Shobha Rani, continue to dismantle these extensive theft networks.

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