We expect that unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce would prevail through Strait of Hormuz: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:10 IST
- Country:
- India
We expect that unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce would prevail through Strait of Hormuz: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Dollar Dominance as Geopolitical Tensions Rise Amid Hormuz Strait Standoff
Caspian Pipeline Consortium Weathering the Storm of Geopolitical Tensions
Navigating the New World Order: Asia's Geopolitical and Economic Challenges
India's Bank Credit Set for Robust but Modest Growth Amid Geopolitical Risks
Oil Prices Dip Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Shipping Disruptions