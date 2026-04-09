FICCI Reports on West Asia Conflict: Path to Economic Resilience for India

A new report by FICCI examines the potential economic fallout from the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, stressing the need for immediate and coordinated actions by both industry and government. The report, released on Thursday, outlines early signs of economic strain across various sectors and proposes a strategic roadmap to bolster India's economic resilience and mitigate external vulnerabilities.

The report identifies critical industry-led actions aimed at enhancing both financial and operational resilience. Among the suggestions are scenario-based financial planning, strengthening cybersecurity, and diversifying supply chains. It also calls for strategic government support to ensure the stability of energy supplies and the advancement of renewable energy initiatives.

The Indian government has already instituted several measures to alleviate the crisis's impact. The report urges further policy support, especially for MSMEs, to help maintain stability and drive structural reforms for long-term resilience. Emphasizing the need to invest in clean technology, the report advocates for the development of resilient trade infrastructure and manufacturing ecosystems to lessen geographic and concentration risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)