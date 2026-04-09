Crash Chaos: Speeding Car Collides with Motorcycle

A speeding car collided with a motorcycle in the Maurya Enclave area, leaving the motorcyclist critically injured, according to police reports.

The injured rider, identified as Sanjay, is employed by an online bike-taxi service. He was quickly transported to a nearby hospital for urgent care.

The motorcycle suffered extensive damage from the impact. Authorities have seized the vehicle involved and initiated a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)