Crash Chaos: Speeding Car Collides with Motorcycle
A speeding car struck a motorcycle in Maurya Enclave, seriously injuring the rider, Sanjay, who works for a bike-taxi service. He was hospitalized, while the motorcycle was totaled. Authorities have confiscated the car and launched an investigation into the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:47 IST
- Country:
- India
A speeding car collided with a motorcycle in the Maurya Enclave area, leaving the motorcyclist critically injured, according to police reports.
The injured rider, identified as Sanjay, is employed by an online bike-taxi service. He was quickly transported to a nearby hospital for urgent care.
The motorcycle suffered extensive damage from the impact. Authorities have seized the vehicle involved and initiated a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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