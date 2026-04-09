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Crash Chaos: Speeding Car Collides with Motorcycle

A speeding car struck a motorcycle in Maurya Enclave, seriously injuring the rider, Sanjay, who works for a bike-taxi service. He was hospitalized, while the motorcycle was totaled. Authorities have confiscated the car and launched an investigation into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:47 IST
Crash Chaos: Speeding Car Collides with Motorcycle
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A speeding car collided with a motorcycle in the Maurya Enclave area, leaving the motorcyclist critically injured, according to police reports.

The injured rider, identified as Sanjay, is employed by an online bike-taxi service. He was quickly transported to a nearby hospital for urgent care.

The motorcycle suffered extensive damage from the impact. Authorities have seized the vehicle involved and initiated a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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