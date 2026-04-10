Adani Group Secures Jaypee Assets: A New Chapter Begins
Jaiprakash Gaur, founder of Jaypee Group, endorses the decision of creditors selecting Adani Group to acquire bankrupt Jaypee Associates Ltd. The approval by NCLT comes after a transparent process, with Adani Group's bid outpacing Vedanta Group's proposal. Gaur supports this leadership transition under Gautam Adani.
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In a significant development, Jaiprakash Gaur, the founder of Jaypee Group, expressed his support for the creditors' decision in favor of Adani Group's acquisition of the assets of the insolvent Jaypee Associates Ltd (JAL).
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) recently sanctioned the Rs 14,535 crore bid from Adani Group, despite a higher bid of Rs 17,926 crore from Vedanta Group, which is currently under appeal. Gaur praised the Committee of Creditors (CoC) and the resolution professional for conducting a fair and transparent process.
Gaur conveyed his confidence in Gautam Adani's leadership to uphold Jaypee's legacy, marking a new chapter for the prestigious group. Adani's acquisition also underscores a pivotal moment in India's business sector as major companies vie for influential assets.
(With inputs from agencies.)