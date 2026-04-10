Revolutionizing Highways: Gadkari's Push for Innovation and 100% Land Acquisition

In a significant policy proposal, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari declared that no new national highway project should proceed without 100% land acquisition, identifying land issues as a pivotal obstacle in road development.

Speaking at the CIDC Vishwakarma Awards & Exhibitions, Gadkari underscored the ministry's Rs 15 lakh crore highway assets potential for monetization. He criticized consultants for subpar project reports, urging retired NHAI officials to leverage their expertise in this domain.

Gadkari emphasized innovation, sustainability, and quality, advocating for alternative fuels and waste-to-wealth technologies in road construction, ultimately aiming to bolster India's global infrastructure reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)