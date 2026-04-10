Vedanta Aluminium Park: Boosting Odisha's Industrial Growth

Vedanta Aluminium has taken a significant step towards bolstering Odisha's industrial landscape with the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Singhal Steel & Power Pvt Ltd and SCOT-AL Metcon Pvt. Ltd. The signing ceremony was attended by Odisha Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain and Additional Chief Secretary Hemant Sharma.

The upcoming Vedanta Aluminium Park in Jharsuguda aims to revolutionize the state's industrial competitiveness by promoting value addition and creating a substantial downstream aluminium ecosystem. The initiative, worth over Rs 500 crore, promises to generate around 1,500 direct and indirect jobs, solidifying Odisha's stature as a global aluminium hub.

Industry leaders, including Vedanta Aluminium's CEO Rajiv Kumar, emphasize the park's role in advancing beyond basic aluminium production to embrace value-added manufacturing. The development signals a thriving future for MSMEs and local entrepreneurs, contributing significantly to the region's economic and industrial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)