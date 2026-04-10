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Venezuela Embraces Foreign Mining Investments with New Legislation

Venezuela's National Assembly, controlled by the ruling party, has passed a mining law to attract private and foreign investments. The legislation repeals old regulations and permits entities to exploit strategic minerals for up to 30 years. It aims to stabilize the economy with potential U.S. investors showing interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 02:39 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 02:39 IST
Venezuela Embraces Foreign Mining Investments with New Legislation
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In a strategic move to rejuvenate its struggling economy, Venezuela's ruling party-controlled National Assembly has enacted a new mining law. This legislation is aimed at drawing private and foreign investment into the country, following loosened U.S. restrictions intended to stimulate economic growth.

The law, replacing rules from 1999 and 2015, grants domestic, foreign, state-owned, and private entities the opportunity to explore gold and other strategic minerals. These concessions are initially limited to 30 years, with possible extensions, making it a significant shift towards opening Venezuela's mining sector.

Despite the mineral deposits officially remaining state property, the law outlines resolutions for disputes via arbitration and establishes a royalty tax. The Trump administration has shown support for these changes, with opportunities for U.S. investors flourishing under acting President Delcy Rodriguez's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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