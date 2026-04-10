Landslides and Weather Woes: NH-5 Blockade Amidst Himachal's Turbulence

On Friday, a landslide in the Dharampur area of Solan district led to traffic disruptions on National Highway-5 between Shimla and Kalka. The incident occurred around 4 pm, with debris blocking the only operational lane, causing significant jams on both sides.

The National Highway Authority of India swiftly dispatched a team to clear the debris, while a video of the landslide quickly went viral on social media. The Shimla meteorological office has issued a warning for thunderstorms and gusty winds in several districts, as more landslide reports emerge from the region.

In Shimla, a landslide in the Kuftadhar area threatens three homes. A separate incident in Summerhill saw a retaining wall's collapse, raising further alarm. Weather variations have seen Keylong experience plummeting temperatures of minus 1°C, contrasting with Una's heat at 28.4°C.

(With inputs from agencies.)