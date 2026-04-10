Left Menu

Landslides and Weather Woes: NH-5 Blockade Amidst Himachal's Turbulence

Traffic was disrupted on NH-5 in Solan due to a landslide. Long jams ensued as debris blocked a key lane. More landslides and wet weather are forecasted, causing concern for residents in various regions. A retaining wall cave-in and temperature fluctuations add to the challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:03 IST
Landslides and Weather Woes: NH-5 Blockade Amidst Himachal's Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, a landslide in the Dharampur area of Solan district led to traffic disruptions on National Highway-5 between Shimla and Kalka. The incident occurred around 4 pm, with debris blocking the only operational lane, causing significant jams on both sides.

The National Highway Authority of India swiftly dispatched a team to clear the debris, while a video of the landslide quickly went viral on social media. The Shimla meteorological office has issued a warning for thunderstorms and gusty winds in several districts, as more landslide reports emerge from the region.

In Shimla, a landslide in the Kuftadhar area threatens three homes. A separate incident in Summerhill saw a retaining wall's collapse, raising further alarm. Weather variations have seen Keylong experience plummeting temperatures of minus 1°C, contrasting with Una's heat at 28.4°C.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Patidar and Iyer Propel RCB to Thrilling 201 Run Total Against RR

Patidar and Iyer Propel RCB to Thrilling 201 Run Total Against RR

 India
2
Congress Calls for Unified Approach to India's Global Role

Congress Calls for Unified Approach to India's Global Role

 India
3
HAL Heritage Centre Unveils Futuristic Makeover

HAL Heritage Centre Unveils Futuristic Makeover

 India
4
Edappadi K Palaniswami's Legacy and Leadership: A Defense of MGR's Political Ethos

Edappadi K Palaniswami's Legacy and Leadership: A Defense of MGR's Political...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026