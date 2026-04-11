Delhi's Bold Move: New EV Policy to Electrify Two-Wheeler and Auto-Rickshaw Market
The Delhi government has unveiled the draft EV Policy 2026, offering subsidies up to Rs 30,000 for electric two-wheelers and incentives for electric auto-rickshaws, aiming to promote electric vehicles in the city. The policy encourages feedback from the public and industry stakeholders within 30 days.
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In a groundbreaking move to propel Delhi towards a greener future, the state government has released the draft EV Policy 2026. This ambitious policy aims to incentivize the adoption of electric vehicles, with special focus on two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws.
The draft outlines subsidies as high as Rs 30,000 for electric two-wheelers, alongside a structured incentive plan for electric auto-rickshaws. For electric goods vehicles, substantial financial relief is proposed to encourage eco-friendly transitions.
The policy, which seeks public and industry feedback, emphasizes direct benefit transfers and offers tax exemptions, solidifying Delhi's commitment to sustainable urban transport. Stakeholders have a 30-day window to voice their thoughts via email or post.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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