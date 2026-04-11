Delhi's Bold Move: New EV Policy to Electrify Two-Wheeler and Auto-Rickshaw Market

In a groundbreaking move to propel Delhi towards a greener future, the state government has released the draft EV Policy 2026. This ambitious policy aims to incentivize the adoption of electric vehicles, with special focus on two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws.

The draft outlines subsidies as high as Rs 30,000 for electric two-wheelers, alongside a structured incentive plan for electric auto-rickshaws. For electric goods vehicles, substantial financial relief is proposed to encourage eco-friendly transitions.

The policy, which seeks public and industry feedback, emphasizes direct benefit transfers and offers tax exemptions, solidifying Delhi's commitment to sustainable urban transport. Stakeholders have a 30-day window to voice their thoughts via email or post.

(With inputs from agencies.)