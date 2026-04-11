Delhi Accelerates Electric Shift: No More Petrol Vehicles in Aggregator Fleets

The Delhi government has unveiled a draft Electric Vehicle Policy targeting aggregator and delivery fleets to curb vehicular pollution. By 2027, only electric vehicles will be permitted for new registrations in these segments, marking a significant shift towards sustainable mobility in the capital.

According to the draft proposal, no petrol or diesel vehicles will be added to existing fleets operated by aggregators and delivery services from this year onwards. While BS-VI emission standard two-wheelers will be allowed until December 2026, a full transition to electric vehicles is mandated thereafter.

The policy includes incentives to support the adoption of electric three-wheelers. Financial aid will be provided over three years, encouraging the replacement of old CNG auto-rickshaws and the registration of new electric ones. This initiative is part of a broader effort to prioritize high-usage vehicle segments that contribute heavily to the city's pollution levels.