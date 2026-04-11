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BofA Securities Lowers Nifty Earnings Forecast Amid Market Uncertainty

BofA Securities downgraded its FY27 Nifty earnings projection to 8.5% due to geopolitical tensions and high commodity prices, pushing corporate margins and growth under pressure. While markets are not deemed cheap, improving risk-reward offers select investment opportunities with a focus on energy, banking, and premium consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:04 IST
BofA Securities Lowers Nifty Earnings Forecast Amid Market Uncertainty
National Stock Exchange (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BofA Securities has revised its fiscal year 2027 earnings growth estimate for the Nifty downward, citing ongoing geopolitical tensions and climbing commodity prices as factors exerting pressure on corporate growth and profitability. The brokerage's latest report, 'Equity Strategy - India: Reasonable or a bargain?', indicates that the markets have yet to enter a value zone, although the risk-reward balance is becoming more favorable.

The report outlines a two-fold impact arising from higher energy and commodity costs: a margin shock and a growth shock. Furthermore, delays in both government and private sector investments, compounded by weakened demand, are likely to hinder growth. Despite recent market corrections, valuations remain high.

Even conservative earnings assessments place Nifty valuations near long-term averages. However, while current valuations remain inflated relative to other emerging markets, potential improvements in global conditions could lead to significant valuation upticks. BofA advocates a selective investment approach, emphasizing sectors like energy security, banking, and premium consumption, while exercising caution in rate-sensitive sectors and mass consumption. In the short term, the brokerage suggests a defensive strategy focused on sectors poised to withstand volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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