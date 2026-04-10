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Ukrainian Farmers Battle Rising Costs Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Mykola Maliienko, a Ukrainian farmer, faces rising costs as war in Iran and geopolitical tensions disrupt energy supplies. With fuel prices nearly doubling, Maliienko anticipates a 10-15% increase in costs, potentially up to 60%. Ukraine's farm output and exports are threatened as logistics and production challenges mount.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:24 IST
Ukrainian Farmers Battle Rising Costs Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Ukrainian farmer Mykola Maliienko is grappling with soaring production costs due to geopolitical disruptions. Fertilizer prices have surged following the war in Iran, compelling Maliienko to sow less corn this spring. A major concern is the near doubling of diesel prices, essential for harvesting 1,200 hectares later this year.

The conflict has shifted Ukraine's export landscape, with reduced shipments to Asia and increased focus on Europe. Russia, benefiting from high energy prices and lower farm input costs, is encroaching on Ukraine's market share. This potential economic advantage could persist if the Middle Eastern unrest continues.

Ukrainian farmers, like Maliienko, are bracing for heightened production costs, estimated to rise 10-15%, but potentially 60% if tensions are unresolved. The government's mitigation efforts include offering cheap fuel through state channels, while experts warn of sustained high prices affecting agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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