Delhi's Ambitious EV Policy Set to Revolutionize Urban Transport

The Delhi government has unveiled an ambitious electric vehicle policy aiming to transform the capital's urban transport landscape and drastically reduce pollution levels. This revolutionary policy introduces zero registration fees and waives road tax on electric vehicles priced up to 30 lakh rupees, alongside significant financial incentives for early adopters.

To address vehicular emissions, which contribute significantly to Delhi's notorious pollution, the policy provides up to 1 lakh rupees as a scrapping incentive for those exchanging old vehicles for new EVs. The draft also ensures intensive development of charging infrastructure, setting a March 2030 deadline for 30% of school buses to switch to electric.

Placing financial incentives at the forefront, the Delhi EV draft policy, proposed to last until 2030, allocates 3,954.25 crore rupees across various incentives and infrastructure development. The policy mandates new civil projects to be ready for EV charging installations, ensuring a robust future framework. A dedicated digital portal is planned to enhance coordination, approvals and monitoring of these new initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)