US-Iran Talks Collapse: Markets Brace for Volatility

The talks between Iran and the US, held in Pakistan, concluded without reaching an agreement, raising concerns over potential market volatility, according to analysts. The failed negotiations, especially over nuclear program concessions, come as a setback for diplomatic relations. The talks ended with Iran and the US at an impasse over crucial matters.

During the discussions, the US, led by Vice President JD Vance, presented what it called a 'final and best offer,' which Iran did not accept. Although some consensus was achieved, differing views on key issues prevented a comprehensive agreement. Diplomacy appears to have reached a standstill.

Stock markets, having recently benefited from a ceasefire rally, are now bracing for potential downturns as traders react to these developments. The upcoming week will see markets navigating these uncertainties, compounded by fresh inflation data and major Q4 earnings reports.