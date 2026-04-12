Left Menu

US-Iran Talks Collapse: Markets Brace for Volatility

The recent talks between Iran and the US in Pakistan ended without an agreement, causing concerns that could affect investor sentiment when markets reopen. The failure of negotiations, combined with fluctuating oil prices, might lead to volatility in the stock markets, analysts predict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 14:46 IST
US-Iran Talks Collapse: Markets Brace for Volatility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The talks between Iran and the US, held in Pakistan, concluded without reaching an agreement, raising concerns over potential market volatility, according to analysts. The failed negotiations, especially over nuclear program concessions, come as a setback for diplomatic relations. The talks ended with Iran and the US at an impasse over crucial matters.

During the discussions, the US, led by Vice President JD Vance, presented what it called a 'final and best offer,' which Iran did not accept. Although some consensus was achieved, differing views on key issues prevented a comprehensive agreement. Diplomacy appears to have reached a standstill.

Stock markets, having recently benefited from a ceasefire rally, are now bracing for potential downturns as traders react to these developments. The upcoming week will see markets navigating these uncertainties, compounded by fresh inflation data and major Q4 earnings reports.

TRENDING

1
UDF's Imminent Victory: Sreekandan Confident Satheesan Avoids 'Vanavas'

UDF's Imminent Victory: Sreekandan Confident Satheesan Avoids 'Vanavas'

 India
2
US-Iran Talks Collapse: Markets Brace for Volatility

US-Iran Talks Collapse: Markets Brace for Volatility

 India
3
Iran's Diplomatic Standoff Highlights Trust Issues in US-Iran Talks

Iran's Diplomatic Standoff Highlights Trust Issues in US-Iran Talks

 Global
4
Church Politics: NDA Leader Criticizes Clergy’s Stance on FCRA Bill

Church Politics: NDA Leader Criticizes Clergy’s Stance on FCRA Bill

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026