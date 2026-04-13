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Destination Tripura: Unveiling New Investment Horizons in Bengaluru

The Destination Tripura Investors' Roadshow in Bengaluru highlighted Tripura's economic potential and investment opportunities. The event emphasized policy reforms, sectoral growth, and international market access, with 44 MoUs worth 2049 crores signed. The Roadshow is a precursor to the Destination Tripura: Business Conclave 2026 in Agartala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-04-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 14:18 IST
Destination Tripura: Unveiling New Investment Horizons in Bengaluru
Department of Industries and Commerce, Government of Tripura Destination Tripura - Business Conclave 2026 Investors' Roadshow Held in Bengaluru. Image Credit: ANI
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In a strategic move to bolster investments, the Government of Tripura conducted its Investors' Roadshow in Bengaluru as part of the Destination Tripura initiative. The event on April 10, 2026, aimed at engaging industry leaders and stakeholders from southern India, presenting Tripura's burgeoning industrial landscape and investment-friendly policies.

Addressing the assembly, Shri Kiran Gitte, IAS, Secretary of Industries and Commerce, spoke on the strides Tripura has made towards enhancing its ease of doing business. By implementing policy reforms and simplifying procedures, Tripura is poised to attract investment across various sectors, including manufacturing, services, and cross-border trade, capitalizing on its strategic position and ties with Bangladesh.

Dr. Deepak Kumar, Director of Industries and Commerce, detailed investment opportunities in key sectors such as IT, healthcare, education, and renewable energy. The State's investor-centric approach, coupled with a robust incentive framework and supportive infrastructure, was highlighted as central to facilitating seamless project execution. The event culminated in the signing of 44 MoUs amounting to 2049 crores, marking a significant advance towards the upcoming Tripura Business Conclave 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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