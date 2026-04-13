Destination Tripura: Unveiling New Investment Horizons in Bengaluru

In a strategic move to bolster investments, the Government of Tripura conducted its Investors' Roadshow in Bengaluru as part of the Destination Tripura initiative. The event on April 10, 2026, aimed at engaging industry leaders and stakeholders from southern India, presenting Tripura's burgeoning industrial landscape and investment-friendly policies.

Addressing the assembly, Shri Kiran Gitte, IAS, Secretary of Industries and Commerce, spoke on the strides Tripura has made towards enhancing its ease of doing business. By implementing policy reforms and simplifying procedures, Tripura is poised to attract investment across various sectors, including manufacturing, services, and cross-border trade, capitalizing on its strategic position and ties with Bangladesh.

Dr. Deepak Kumar, Director of Industries and Commerce, detailed investment opportunities in key sectors such as IT, healthcare, education, and renewable energy. The State's investor-centric approach, coupled with a robust incentive framework and supportive infrastructure, was highlighted as central to facilitating seamless project execution. The event culminated in the signing of 44 MoUs amounting to 2049 crores, marking a significant advance towards the upcoming Tripura Business Conclave 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)