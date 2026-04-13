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Pakistani Merchant Ships Navigate War-Torn Waters

Two Pakistani merchant ships, Shalimar and Khairpur, successfully sailed through the Strait of Hormuz to reach Kuwait and the UAE after initially being stopped by Iranian authorities. This marks the first Pakistani maritime entry into the Persian Gulf since hostilities erupted between Iran, the US, and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:59 IST
Pakistani Merchant Ships Navigate War-Torn Waters
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant maritime development, two Pakistani merchant ships, Shalimar and Khairpur, were permitted passage through the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz. Initially halted by Iranian authorities, the vessels later continued towards Kuwait and the UAE, highlighting the region's geopolitical tensions.

These ships are part of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation and represent the nation's first maritime venture into the Persian Gulf since the escalation of hostilities involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. The event underscores the delicate balance of power in the region's shipping lanes.

Commanded by captains Asif and Shaheen, the ships are en route to acquire significant loads of diesel and crude oil. The passage signifies increased accessibility following a ceasefire agreement, with MV Selen having previously returned to Karachi Port, marking a resumption of trade routes.

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