Pakistani Merchant Ships Navigate War-Torn Waters

In a significant maritime development, two Pakistani merchant ships, Shalimar and Khairpur, were permitted passage through the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz. Initially halted by Iranian authorities, the vessels later continued towards Kuwait and the UAE, highlighting the region's geopolitical tensions.

These ships are part of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation and represent the nation's first maritime venture into the Persian Gulf since the escalation of hostilities involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. The event underscores the delicate balance of power in the region's shipping lanes.

Commanded by captains Asif and Shaheen, the ships are en route to acquire significant loads of diesel and crude oil. The passage signifies increased accessibility following a ceasefire agreement, with MV Selen having previously returned to Karachi Port, marking a resumption of trade routes.