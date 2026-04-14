Tributes Pour In for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: A Beacon of Social Justice
Political leaders, including Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, pay homage to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. They praise his contributions to the Indian Constitution and social justice. Parties commemorate his legacy in promoting equality and education.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, celebrating him as a visionary leader who championed an inclusive society. In a heartfelt tribute shared via social media, Adityanath praised Ambedkar's pivotal role in drafting the Indian Constitution.
Political leaders across the spectrum, including the Samajwadi Party and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, echoed sentiments of respect and admiration for Ambedkar. They lauded his efforts in promoting social justice and transforming education into a vehicle for change.
Ambedkar's legacy continues to inspire as leaders highlighted his life's work in achieving equality and human dignity. May 14 marks the birth of this influential figure, whose lifelong dedication to knowledge and social reform remains vital in the pursuit of a just society.
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