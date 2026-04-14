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U.S. Economy in the Shadow of Iran Conflict

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recommends a cautious approach regarding interest rates amidst the Iran war. Despite recent challenges, the U.S. economy remains robust. Bessent expresses confidence in inflation control, considering the recent surge in consumer prices due to escalating fuel costs, which affect President Trump's approval ratings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 09:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 09:13 IST
U.S. Economy in the Shadow of Iran Conflict
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U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent advised that the Federal Reserve adopt a 'wait and see' approach concerning interest rates amid the ongoing conflict in Iran. In a discussion with Semafor's Editor-in-Chief, Ben Smith, Bessent emphasized the current strength of the U.S. economy despite recent challenges.

The Treasury Secretary highlighted that the Federal Reserve is adopting a prudent strategy by observing unfolding events. Meanwhile, he noted that unlike many European and Asian countries that are subsidizing demand, the U.S. is not undertaking such measures.

Bessent remains optimistic that recent price surges, notably in consumer goods and fuel, will not lead to long-term inflationary expectations. However, the conflict has driven global crude prices up by over 30%, causing public dissatisfaction with President Trump's economic policies as gasoline prices rise above historical averages.

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