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UP Government Boosts Wages Amid Worker Unrest in Noida

The Uttar Pradesh government has raised minimum wages for various worker categories following significant protests in Noida. The revised wages are effective from April 1. This decision aims to address labor unrest, improve worker conditions, and ensure a balanced approach after consultations with employers and labor organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 14-04-2026 09:19 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 09:19 IST
UP Government Boosts Wages Amid Worker Unrest in Noida
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The Uttar Pradesh government has implemented a hike in minimum wages across worker categories, effective from April 1, officials confirmed on Tuesday. This decision follows significant unrest among workers in Noida.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam stated, 'The wage increment has been authorized by a high-powered committee and received the Chief Minister's approval late last night.' Unskilled workers in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad will now earn Rs 13,690 per month, up from Rs 11,313, while semi-skilled and skilled workers will receive Rs 15,059 and Rs 16,868, respectively, according to an official statement.

The wage adjustments, decided after consultations with employers and labor organizations, aim to address demands for higher pay and better conditions. The announcement follows a large-scale protest in Noida, where factory workers clashed with authorities, prompting the government to take immediate action to resolve the crisis.

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