Indian Auto Market Revs Up: Record Sales in FY26 Despite Global Uncertainties

India's automobile sector reported record-breaking sales in the fiscal year 2025-26, with a total of 2,82,65,519 units sold, a 10.4% increase from the previous year. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) attributes this growth to positive economic reforms, particularly GST 2.0, and reductions in repo rates.

The fiscal year saw significant gains across all vehicle categories—including passenger, commercial, two, and three-wheelers—each achieving their highest-ever sales figures. However, SIAM has expressed concerns that ongoing conflicts in West Asia could potentially disrupt demand, supply chains, and vehicle production.

Despite these uncertainties, the outlook for the upcoming fiscal year remains optimistic, buoyed by strong domestic demand and stable macroeconomic fundamentals. Exports saw a 24% increase, though geopolitical challenges remain in several regions, affecting vehicle export potentials.

(With inputs from agencies.)