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Indian Auto Market Revs Up: Record Sales in FY26 Despite Global Uncertainties

In FY26, India's automobile wholesales reached a record 2,82,65,519 units, marking a 10.4% year-on-year increase across all vehicle segments. Key growth contributors included GST 2.0 reforms and interest rate cuts. However, geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia could impact demand and supply chains, SIAM cautioned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:43 IST
Indian Auto Market Revs Up: Record Sales in FY26 Despite Global Uncertainties
  • Country:
  • India

India's automobile sector reported record-breaking sales in the fiscal year 2025-26, with a total of 2,82,65,519 units sold, a 10.4% increase from the previous year. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) attributes this growth to positive economic reforms, particularly GST 2.0, and reductions in repo rates.

The fiscal year saw significant gains across all vehicle categories—including passenger, commercial, two, and three-wheelers—each achieving their highest-ever sales figures. However, SIAM has expressed concerns that ongoing conflicts in West Asia could potentially disrupt demand, supply chains, and vehicle production.

Despite these uncertainties, the outlook for the upcoming fiscal year remains optimistic, buoyed by strong domestic demand and stable macroeconomic fundamentals. Exports saw a 24% increase, though geopolitical challenges remain in several regions, affecting vehicle export potentials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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