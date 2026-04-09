Gangster's Grip: Dairy Operation Unveiled on HSVP Land

In a major crackdown, two associates of infamous gangster Kaushal Chaudhary have been charged with operating an illegal cattle dairy on government land in Naharpur Rupa, Haryana.

The HSVP sub-divisional officer filed a complaint leading to the booking of Ravindra alias Tillu and Satish Kumar at Sector 37 Police Station. They are accused of encroaching khasra 9//24 and using it for extortion activities.

Investigations revealed that the operation was an extortion front orchestrated by Kaushal Chaudhary, a criminal with over 78 cases, including 30 murder charges, across several states. The Sector 31 crime unit is now handling the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)