Gangster's Grip: Dairy Operation Unveiled on HSVP Land
Authorities have uncovered an illegal cattle dairy operation on public land in Haryana, allegedly run by two associates of notorious gangster Kaushal Chaudhary. Chaudhary is linked to over 78 criminal cases. The police are investigating the extortion activities connected to the dairy.
- Country:
- India
In a major crackdown, two associates of infamous gangster Kaushal Chaudhary have been charged with operating an illegal cattle dairy on government land in Naharpur Rupa, Haryana.
The HSVP sub-divisional officer filed a complaint leading to the booking of Ravindra alias Tillu and Satish Kumar at Sector 37 Police Station. They are accused of encroaching khasra 9//24 and using it for extortion activities.
Investigations revealed that the operation was an extortion front orchestrated by Kaushal Chaudhary, a criminal with over 78 cases, including 30 murder charges, across several states. The Sector 31 crime unit is now handling the case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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