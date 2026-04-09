Left Menu

Gangster's Grip: Dairy Operation Unveiled on HSVP Land

Authorities have uncovered an illegal cattle dairy operation on public land in Haryana, allegedly run by two associates of notorious gangster Kaushal Chaudhary. Chaudhary is linked to over 78 criminal cases. The police are investigating the extortion activities connected to the dairy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:51 IST
Gangster's Grip: Dairy Operation Unveiled on HSVP Land
Gangster
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown, two associates of infamous gangster Kaushal Chaudhary have been charged with operating an illegal cattle dairy on government land in Naharpur Rupa, Haryana.

The HSVP sub-divisional officer filed a complaint leading to the booking of Ravindra alias Tillu and Satish Kumar at Sector 37 Police Station. They are accused of encroaching khasra 9//24 and using it for extortion activities.

Investigations revealed that the operation was an extortion front orchestrated by Kaushal Chaudhary, a criminal with over 78 cases, including 30 murder charges, across several states. The Sector 31 crime unit is now handling the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Altercation in Tilak Nagar: Arrests Follow Row Involving Spiritual Content Creator's Father

Altercation in Tilak Nagar: Arrests Follow Row Involving Spiritual Content C...

 India
2
Political Firestorm: Palaniswami Hits Back at DMK Amid Alliance Criticism

Political Firestorm: Palaniswami Hits Back at DMK Amid Alliance Criticism

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh's Power Push: Ensuring Fairness and Reform in Electricity Supply

Uttar Pradesh's Power Push: Ensuring Fairness and Reform in Electricity Supp...

 India
4
Envoy's Mission: Paving Paths to Peace in Iran

Envoy's Mission: Paving Paths to Peace in Iran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026