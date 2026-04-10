Cash Rewards Announced in Punjab's Pursuit to Curb Gangster Menace

In a bid to tackle the growing menace of gangster culture, the Punjab government has put out full-page newspaper advertisements offering cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of 28 proclaimed offenders, including the notorious gangster Goldy Brar. The reward ranges between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh for each of the offenders.

As part of the campaign titled 'Gangster Free Punjab', names and photos of the offenders, many of whom are based abroad, were published. Significant names include Goldy Brar, Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, and Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda. The informants' confidentiality is assured, encouraging public participation in the crackdown.

The announcement has met with criticism from the BJP, labeling it a sign of governance failure. DGP Gaurav Yadav reiterated the commitment to making Punjab gangster-free, likening it to the successful drug-free campaign. Meanwhile, the BJP contends that the current administration under Bhagwant Mann displays a failure in maintaining law and order, posing challenges for public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)