High-Stakes Trade Talks Between India and U.S. Amidst Tariff Changes

An official Indian delegation is scheduled to visit Washington next week for critical trade discussions with U.S. authorities, revealed an official source on Wednesday. The bilateral sessions come with high stakes, as the two countries have finalized a framework for an interim trade agreement.

Initially planned for March, the accord's signing was delayed due to shifts in U.S. tariff policies following a Supreme Court ruling. The agreement will be sealed once the revised global tariff strategy is established in America. Meanwhile, the U.S. has imposed a universal 10% tariff on all trading partners, affecting India's advantage.

The upcoming meeting is further complicated by ongoing investigations under Section 301 by the U.S. Trade Representative, probing trade practices of 60 economies, including major players like India and China. These probes focus on the enforcement of bans on goods produced with forced labor.

(With inputs from agencies.)