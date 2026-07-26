Typhoon Noul: A Forceful Dance of Wind and Rain in Southern China

Typhoon Noul, the year's strongest storm, hit southern China, prompting evacuations of over 700,000 people due to heavy rain, flash flood alerts, and strong winds. After impacting Guangdong and Hong Kong, the typhoon will continue across Jiangxi and Hunan, expected to bring torrential rains until Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 11:49 IST
Typhoon Noul: A Forceful Dance of Wind and Rain in Southern China
  • Country:
  • China

Typhoon Noul has unleashed a torrent of challenges across southern China, delivering heavy to torrential rains and urgent flash flood warnings. The storm, which swept through Guangdong and Hong Kong with gale-force winds, has set the highest alert level in multiple provinces.

More than 700,000 residents have been relocated in Guangdong alone as Noul, striking the coast at Huidong county, becomes the third tropical cyclone this month. As it moves inland, regions such as Jiangxi and Hunan brace for persistent winds and rain, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Authorities emphasize vigilance in flood-susceptible zones, from valleys and building sites to mountain areas. Though weakening, Noul still impacts the region, with Hong Kong downgrading its typhoon signal, allowing flights to resume after over 12 hours of disruption.

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