India Raises Alarm Over Attacks on Ships in Hormuz

India has summoned the Iranian ambassador to New Delhi to express its deep concern over the recent attacks on two Indian-flagged ships attempting to navigate the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. One of these vessels has been identified as the Sanmar Herald.

The crew on board was unharmed, according to an Indian government source. India's senior official in the foreign ministry has requested the Iranian ambassador to forward India's viewpoint to Iranian authorities and to hasten the process of ensuring safe passage for India-bound ships through the Strait.

The ambassador confirmed his commitment to communicating these concerns to the relevant Iranian authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)