Rising Jet Fuel Costs Spur Concerns Over Higher Airfares

Geopolitical disruptions and limited refinery capacities are affecting jet fuel supplies, potentially increasing airline expenses and impacting airfares, a McKinsey report suggests. With summer travel demand looming, jet fuel prices have surged due to crude oil trends, compounded by supply constraints affecting airline ticket rates.

Jet fuel prices have spiked largely due to crude oil price trends, constrained by reduced refinery production among major exporters in the Gulf and Asia, covering 40% of global supply, the report notes. This has significantly influenced the jet fuel 'crack spread,' the price gap between crude oil and refined fuel products.

Historically priced around $20 per barrel or lower, the jet fuel crack spread could exceed $50 per barrel by 2026. Although increased tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz might relieve price pressure, ongoing volatility is expected until inventories are replenished and supply chains stabilize, according to McKinsey.

Asian nations, including China, India, and South Korea, are unlikely to fill the supply gap due to export restrictions amid geopolitical conflicts. While other regions may offer some relief, they are unlikely to fully compensate for the shortfall as global refineries are already near their production capacity.

Current inventories have been pivotal in bridging the supply shortfall. Even if tanker traffic intensifies, resulting jet fuel prices may remain high as countries may rebuild reserves, keeping prices elevated for months despite resumed tanker activities.

Higher jet fuel refining margins have incited refiners to increase output, easing supply concerns slightly. Nonetheless, ongoing restocking means prices may stay high, with implications for airfares. As jet fuel typically represents 30% of airline ticket costs, inflated fuel prices could translate into a 20-25% fare increase, the report warns.