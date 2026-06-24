Market Jitter: Tech Stocks Rebound as Oil Slips to Lows

Stocks Staged A Tentative Recovery On Wednesday From A Rout In Technology Shares On The Back Of Caution Over Overstretched Ai Valuations

Stocks made a cautious comeback on Wednesday following a sharp sell-off in technology shares, driven by concerns about high AI valuations. At the same time, crude oil prices approached their lowest levels in four months, and the dollar surged to reach one-year highs.

Though technology stocks witnessed a mild recovery ahead of Micron's earnings report, investor sentiment remained shaky. Many opted for the relative safety of the dollar. Michael McCarthy from Moomoo Securities Australia noted, "Rapid market movements in either direction signify instability."

While Asian equities experienced wild fluctuations, with South Korea's Kospi rebounding 3.5% after a 10% fall, European markets remained relatively stable. In the U.S., stock futures saw slight gains as strategists debated the extent of further Federal Reserve rate hikes amid easing oil prices.