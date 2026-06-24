Market Jitter: Tech Stocks Rebound as Oil Slips to Lows
Global markets experienced volatility as technology stocks showed signs of recovery, while oil prices fell close to four-month lows. The dollar strengthened for the third consecutive day, causing tremors in other currencies. Investors are seeking safer assets amid geopolitical uncertainties and fluctuating interest rate expectations.
Stocks made a cautious comeback on Wednesday following a sharp sell-off in technology shares, driven by concerns about high AI valuations. At the same time, crude oil prices approached their lowest levels in four months, and the dollar surged to reach one-year highs.
Though technology stocks witnessed a mild recovery ahead of Micron's earnings report, investor sentiment remained shaky. Many opted for the relative safety of the dollar. Michael McCarthy from Moomoo Securities Australia noted, "Rapid market movements in either direction signify instability."
While Asian equities experienced wild fluctuations, with South Korea's Kospi rebounding 3.5% after a 10% fall, European markets remained relatively stable. In the U.S., stock futures saw slight gains as strategists debated the extent of further Federal Reserve rate hikes amid easing oil prices.
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