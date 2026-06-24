Tech Stocks Rebound as Market Awaits Key Earnings Reports

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures showed gains after a two-day decline. Investors shifted attention back to tech stocks following a massive sell-off. Significant movements were noted in memory chip stocks, with Micron Technology seeing notable gains. Middle East tensions and potential additional Fed rate hikes also influenced market sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sp And Nasdaq Futures Inched Higher On Wednesday After Two Straight Sessions Of Declines | Updated: 24-06-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 14:42 IST
Tech Stocks Rebound as Market Awaits Key Earnings Reports
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The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures edged higher on Wednesday after investors renewed interest in technology stocks, reversing two consecutive days of market declines. This followed a major sell-off that saw the Nasdaq 100 shed over $1 trillion in market value.

Concerns about increased spending by hyperscalers funded through debt and expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve contributed to the fall after a significant rise in AI-related stocks. Memory chips, notably Micron Technology and Sandisk, recovered in premarket trading.

Market participants remained vigilant about developments in the Middle East. Optimism about resolving regional conflicts and robust earnings growth forecasts have nudged the S&P 500 toward its best quarterly performance in six years, despite the looming possibility of higher interest rates.

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